Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Update

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

