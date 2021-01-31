PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,490.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $14,490.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,999,778,009 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.