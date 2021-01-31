Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PGTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,039. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
