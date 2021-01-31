Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,039. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.