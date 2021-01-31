Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.60. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

