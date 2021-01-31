Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $350.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average of $280.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

