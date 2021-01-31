PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 68.9% Higher Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $203.87 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 165,089,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,484,762 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

