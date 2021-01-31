Paparazzi 24-Hour Volume Hits $410.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 85.2% lower against the dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $4,819.77 and approximately $410.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

