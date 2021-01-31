Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $69,392.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,508,901 coins. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com .

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

