ParallelCoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $137,650.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

