Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 103% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

