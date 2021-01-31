PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.12 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 22% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $113.20 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00093732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

