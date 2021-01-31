Particl (PART) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,941.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $23,941.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015693 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,756,537 coins and its circulating supply is 9,721,625 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

