Patientory Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $70,776.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.