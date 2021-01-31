PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Cap of $112.49 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $112.49 million and $3.70 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,869.84 or 0.05723684 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
