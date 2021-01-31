PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,558.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.01018748 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

