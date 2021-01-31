Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Critical Contrast

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paya and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paya and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 72.00 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

