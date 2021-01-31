PayBX (AXPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

