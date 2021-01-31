PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

