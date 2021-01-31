PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

