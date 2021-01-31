PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,989,368 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.