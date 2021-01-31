PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

PDSB stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

