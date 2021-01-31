PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,243.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $119,243.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

