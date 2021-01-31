Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

