PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 203,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PFLT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,216. The stock has a market cap of $421.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

