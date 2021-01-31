PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 837,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

