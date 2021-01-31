Penta (PNT) Tops One Day Volume of $710,340.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Penta has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $710,340.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

