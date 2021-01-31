Penta Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Penta has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1.70 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

