Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $261.09 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,589,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,814 shares of company stock worth $10,160,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $233,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

