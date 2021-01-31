PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

