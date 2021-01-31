Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83.

