Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.14 and its 200-day moving average is $377.76. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

