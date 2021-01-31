Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

