Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average of $274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

