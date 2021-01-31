Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.