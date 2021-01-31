Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

