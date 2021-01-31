Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $2.84 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

