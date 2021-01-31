Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 267,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,450.03% and a net margin of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.