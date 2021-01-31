Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €170.75 ($200.89).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €155.70 ($183.18) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

