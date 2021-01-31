Perpetual Protocol Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00017559 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.82 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00132095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00267595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066747 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

