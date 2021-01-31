Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $5.48 on Major Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00016285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $112.62 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00267726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037784 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

