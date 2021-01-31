Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,020,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,360,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

