PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.97.

PTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PetroChina by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 33.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $30.42 on Friday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

