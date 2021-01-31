Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

