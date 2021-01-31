Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.