PGGM Investments Acquires 1,010,135 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.66% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $410,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

