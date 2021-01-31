PGGM Investments Acquires 329,729 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 4.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.20% of Prologis worth $887,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

