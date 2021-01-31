PGGM Investments Acquires 3,680,524 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 5.65% of CubeSmart worth $370,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $34.84 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

