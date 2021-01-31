PGGM Investments Acquires 404,879 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,879 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.72% of VICI Properties worth $508,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.