PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 4.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $421,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

