PGGM Investments Buys 167,089 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $68,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Shares of ITW opened at $194.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

